SHREVEPORT, La- The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) is investigating a house fire on Ashton Street that left at least one woman displaced.
The fire started around 8:30 Monday night. SFD received reports of heavy smoke and flames on the front and side of the Ashton Street home.
According to SFD, the fire was under control within 10 minutes, and 23 firefighters were at the scene.
Neither the firefighters or the people inside the home were injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.