SHREVEPORT, La. – A fire Wednesday evening that destroyed a vacant, historic building in downtown Shreveport is under investigation, Fire Chief Clarence Reece said Thursday morning.
“Anytime a building catches on fire after it's been standing for a while, it’s always going to be suspicious in nature. But again, we are doing our due diligence in investigating that,” Reece said.
All that’s left of the building at 114 Texas Street – the former home of Sportspage and Humpfrees in The Square – are a pile of charred bricks.
The fire call in the Red River District came in at 6:11 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene in 4 minutes, reporting heavy smoke and flames visible. More than three dozen fire units and 50 firefighters were fighting the intense blaze.
Fire crews continued to put out hot spots through the night. The scene is still being monitored.
Property standards and the chief of safety have been there, too, Reece said, checking on stability of surrounding buildings that have shared walls. Citizens are being asked to stay away.
At one point, firefighters were worried about a possible wall collapse of a nearby building on Spring Street, Reece said. A drone was sent up to check it out, as well as search for hot spots.
There are reports of smoke and water damage to some of those adjacent buildings, including the Chicago Club and the Blind Tiger.
The Blind Tiger was filled with customers at the time of the fire so everyone had to be evacuated. It’s closed today as the owners have the building inspected and cleaned.
The Sandbar Shreveport, located behind the burning structure, also had smoke in its building. Fans were used to clear it out, and the owners said in a social media post Thursday morning that it will open tonight at the usual time.
“This is a huge loss. We hate to lose historic buildings … older buildings because you don’t get to do a do-over on this building. So, it’s devastating to all of us. It’s devastating to our community and to our downtown,” said Liz Swaine, Downtown Development Authority executive director.
Many may remember the building as part of the once vibrant Shreve Square night spot in the 1980s, with clubs like Humpfrees and Sportspage drawing huge crowds.
The building may date to the 1870s. It was sold by the city to Marcus Hunter of Monroe about three years ago for about $22,000. But it remained in disrepair.
Hunter said the pandemic set back his plans to renovate the property into a mixed use residential and retail development.
In a statement sent by text message Thursday evening, Hunter said, “My plans are still to move the project forward. … We will continue to assemble the financing needed for this project with the goal of creating a first-class development which can serve as the gateway to downtown Shreveport.”
Hunter said he’s also in touch with the city to secure the location to prevent further damage.
Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson confirmed in a blog post that a group of developers, real estate professionals, state and local elected officials have worked with the Louisiana Housing Corporation and Louisiana Office of Community Development to secure financing to rehabilitate and preserve what was the the oldest remaining building in downtown Shreveport. The support was affirmed as recent as Sept. 14.
“While it would have been easy to simply demolish the building as it had been proposed by some, those on the side of preserving that which is unique to our city understood and supported the vision of a public-private investment to preserve the oldest remaining building in downtown Shreveport. No city ‘worth its salt’ would ever prioritize another empty lot in downtown over its architectural and cultural heritage. Many residents have fond memories of the former Humpfrees Dance Hall and other businesses at 114 Texas that made downtown a place people wanted to visit,” Jackson wrote.