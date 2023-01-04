SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Fire Department started out the year on a high note.
The city has received official notification that it maintains its current Class 1 rating for residential and commercial properties, Fire Chief Clarence J. Reese Jr. said Wednesday in a news release.
Fire departments are rated by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL) for fire insurance classification. Ratings are based on an evaluation of 50% fire department, 40% water (including water pressure, primary water size, infrastructure, and pumping capacity), and 10% communications.
Cities are rated from 1 to 10, with 1 being the highest obtainable and most desirable score.
Reese said much credit is given to the men and women who work in the City of Shreveport Water Department for their hard work and dedication to maintaining the system that allows the Fire Department to retain this status and perform firefighting operations daily.
Shreveport received its first Class 1 fire rating in 1998, followed by ratings in 2003, 2008, 2013, 2017 and 2022. The Fire and Water Departments have maintained the Class 1 status every grading year.
Louisiana has over 550 fire departments ranging from career, volunteer, and combination. The Shreveport Fire Department is one of 15 departments within the state to earn that earn Class 1 rating. This is essential to citizens because Louisiana law mandates that better fire district ratings translate into commercial and residential property insurance savings, Reese said.
The next regularly scheduled rating for the Fire Department will take place in five years but could take place sooner if the department is drawn for a random inspection