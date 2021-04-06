SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Jude, whose long career as a bomb sniffing dog took him across the U.S.
Jude, who was living his retirement years with handler, Chief Mike Hood, died Friday after an extended time of failing health. He would have been 15 years old next month.
Jude was born in New York, and as a puppy began his life of service as a guide dog. Two years later Jude was transferred to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Explosives Detection K-9 Program. Jude graduated as ATF K-9 Agent #853, and was assigned to the Shreveport Fire Department’s Bomb Squad and specifically to Hood, a fire investigator. After 10 weeks of basic training together, Jude became a certified ATF Explosives Detection K-9.
Jude and Hood worked in excess of 220 missions together throughout the U.S. Their scope of work included explosives sweeps, VIP protection details, and numerous requests to search for explosives and guns used in the commission of violent crimes. Jude found explosives, many guns/weapons and projectiles and hundreds of shells casings that were proven to be beneficial in the prosecution of violent criminals within the four-state area.
“I know without a doubt, Jude has saved me more than once," said Hood.
Some of Jude’s protection details included:
- NFL Super Bowl
- MLB World Series
- NBA All Star Game
- NCAA Final Four games
- MLB American League championship series
- Kentucky horse racing
- College bowl games
- Presidential details
- The Pentagon
- CIA Headquarters
- FBI Headquarters
- Mount Weather
- Arlington National Cemetery
- Secret Service requests
- VIP Protection requests
- National Air and Space Museum
- National Governors’ Convention
- Numerous dignitary sweeps
- Numerous celebrity concerts and appearances
- Campaign sweeps
- Red Mass for federal and district judges
In all of his accomplishments and life-saving duties, perhaps his best quality was that he was an “old soul," faithfully standing by Chief Hood’s side, working or not. He would not let just anyone touch his face or head, but he would always let a child or those with special needs love on him as much as they wanted.
“His whole life, he would lay his head in my hand to sleep, when his head got too heavy. That is exactly what he did when he took his last breath here on earth. It was my job to protect him to the end,” Hood said. “Jude served his country, and community with loyalty and dignity. Jude never backed down from a challenge, and he forever stood by my side. I was proud to call Jude my partner. That is just a small window into the life of ATF Explosives Detection K-9 #853. Or as I prefer to call him, my buddy Jude."
Memorial details will be released at a later date.