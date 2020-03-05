SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, Mar. 5, the Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched to the 2900 block of Gilbert Drive to respond to a residential fire.
According to SFD's Brian Watson, Fire Engine 7 was the first unit on the scene and reported a residence with visible heavy black smoke.
A second alarm was called for additional resources to aid with fire containment and protection of the surrounding homes. At the time of the fire, the residence was vacant.
Thirty-three firefighters were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was placed under control after 35 minutes.
The fire is still under investigation, and SFD does not have a report on any injuries at this time.