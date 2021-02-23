SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 75 firefighters from Shreveport and across Louisiana worked a massive fire two-alarm fire in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood Tuesday Morning in which two vacant houses were destoryed.
It started just before 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Jordan Street, in-between Magnolia and Gilbert Drive.
Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton told KTBS 3 five tankers were from South Louisiana. One of which held over 9,000 gallons.
"I can't says enough about these men that came out from South Louisiana to help with these tankers. We didn't have sufficient hydrant pressure from all the hydrants that were on scene about 20 PSI was all we had. That's not enough to sustain operations. They were able to provide about 25,000 gallons of water on scene and they've helped us on scene getting it extinguished," Wolverton said.
Wolverton says another home would have been damaged if it wasn't for the help from south Louisiana.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation according to Wolverton. He added both houses were vacant and did not have utilities attached to them.
No one was injured in the fire.
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Salvation Army
Food Bank of NWLA
Rolling Hills Ministry
Macedonia House
Caddo Community Action Agency
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.