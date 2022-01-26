BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis is no longer working for the university while she continues to pursue multiple lawsuits against her longtime employer, alleging that superiors and co-workers retaliated against her and created a hostile work environment.
Lewis, who handled football recruiting and alumni relations for over a decade, filed the lawsuits against LSU last spring and became a well-known figure in the process. Lewis said both in interviews and court filings last year that she became persona non grata after reporting that female student workers under her supervision had been sexually harassed by former football coach Les Miles.
A federal judge last month rejected a significant amount of Lewis' claims in court that LSU officials engaged in conspiracy and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, known as RICO. But other aspects of her federal lawsuit — and a second in state court — have yet to be resolved.
Lewis' lawyers announced Tuesday that she no longer had her job at LSU, and described her departure as a "wrongful termination." A statement from her attorneys said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward terminated Lewis "without cause" on Jan. 5.
Read more from our media partner The Advocate