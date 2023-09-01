BOSSIER CITY, La. - Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Shawn Wilson, was in the ArkLaTex on Friday, and he had a busy day making a couple of speeches.
Wilson held a 'meet and greet' at Shane's Restaurant in Bossier City. There were several supporters on-hand asking questions.
A persistent query dealt with the Jimmie Davis bridge project. Wilson was Louisiana's former transportation secretary.
We asked Wilson for his response to Attorney General Jeff Landry deciding not to take part in the first televised debate of this election season.
"This has been par for the course....we understand Attorney General Jeff Landry has chosen not to participate, not to expose himself or present ideas to citizens. And my question would be --- how do you expect to govern if there are places in the state you choose not to communicate with. I'm prepared to debate my issues and record across the whole state of Louisiana with any citizen that's interested....and so it's unfortunate...I think it sends a horrible message...it's much more divisive. This is an example of the kinds of partisanship citizens are tired of...." said Wilson.
Wilson says all candidates need to focus on the issues with a collaborative conversation and a concert of ideas.
The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus (LLBC) released a statement on Friday concerning Landry's decision not to take part in the debate.
Landry cited the involvement of the Urban League --- stating it was not a non-partisan organization.
State representative Vincent J. Pierre, the chairman of the LLBC, said in part: "It is disappointing for any gubernatorial candidate to formally dismiss their participation in the debate simply because of the work the Urban League of Louisiana has proudly exhibited in their advocacy for the underrepresented."
The first debate takes place next Thursday in New Orleans.
The debate will be on KTBS.com, KTBS Now and KTBS 3.3.