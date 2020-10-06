BOSSIER CITY, La. - Road work continues on Shed Road at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Hamilton Road.
In a press release Traci Ponder with the The City of Bossier City says, Shed Road will remain closed for an additional period of time for work to be finished.
The city has controlled traffic along Benton Road, Shed Road, and Hamilton Road, according to the release.
A detour has been set up from Shed Road Field Street to Montgomery Lane then on Benton Road.
"The opening of the roadway will be announced once the work is completed," Ponder said, in the press release.