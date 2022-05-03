CENTER, Texas -- The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Jimmy Moore 58, and Wanda Moore 46, of Huxley, Texas.
Both are charged on felony warrants for prohibited sexual conduct, which is a felony 3 offense in Texas.
SCSO asked anyone regarding their whereabouts to call CID Lieutenant D.J. Dickerson at (936) 572-0255.
The sheriff's office also says if anyone is found to be hindering the apprehension, harboring or concealing, providing or aiding with any means of avoiding arrest or effecting escape, or warns the Moore’s of impending discovery or apprehension, that person or person(s) will be arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, also a felony 3 offense.