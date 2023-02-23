CENTER, Texas – A duo accused of covering up a scene in a homicide of a Joaquin woman, whose body was found Nov. 13, were indicted for murder and tampering with evidence on Feb.16 in Shelby County.
Allen Price, 37, and Teresa Louviere, 51, allegedly painted a room after 36-year-old Sarah Hopson was murdered and dismembered.
Ethan Myers, 26, was indicted on Dec. 5 for first-degree murder in the case.
Myers told his mother he killed Hopson as a sacrifice, according to an arrest affidavit.
Myers’ court date is April 11, and Price and Louviere are currently awaiting their court dates.