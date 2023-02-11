SHELBY COUNTY, Texas – A Shelby County man turned himself in to Tyler Texas Police on Wednesday for the alleged homicide of a woman in Joaquin, Texas.
Carlos Manuels, 32, allegedly fatally shot thirty-two-year-old Yuri Barahona in the head and fled the scene.
Four children were in the home at the time and a 10-year-old boy went to a neighbor’s house to report his mother was deceased in the home.
Barahona’s children are currently in the care of an immediate family member.
Manuels is in custody in the Shelby County jail, awaiting arraignment.