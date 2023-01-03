CENTER, Texas – The federal government will soon be sending more than $40 billion to states to expand internet connections and with that the new FCC map will determine how the money is allocated based on the number of unconnected homes.
Rural leaders have voiced concerns in their communities that the FCC map is exaggerating the accessibility of broadband service, with inaccuracies as high as 25 percent, which could equal 31,000 homes and the region could be impacted by as much as $25 million extra.
In response, The Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) is calling Shelby County residents to challenge and correct the map if your home or business is not receiving reliable cell and internet service and/or not paying a reasonable cost for those services. The DETCOG will be conducting three public meetings for map review in Shelby County on Thursday at the following locations:
- Timpson City Hall, 456 Jacobs Street, Timpson from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha from 12 noon to 2 p.m.
- John D. Windham Civic Center, Foyer, 146 Express Blvd., Center from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The deadline for map challenges is Jan. 13.