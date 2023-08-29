CENTER, Texas -- A Shelby County sheriff's deputy has been killed in a crash, the sheriff's office announced in a brief social media post Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 147 and Highway 103 in San Augustine County.
The Panola County Sheriff's Office this morning blocked several intersections so the deputy's body could be escorted north through the county.
The sheriff's office said more information will be released this afternoon.
"Please pray for the family of our deputy who lost his life, and our agency," the office's Facebook post states.