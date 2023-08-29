CENTER, Texas -- A Shelby County sheriff's deputy killed Tuesday morning in a crash has been identified, the sheriff's office said in a social media post Tuesday.
Sheriff Kevin W. Windham said Deputy Matthew Pierson died when he failed to yield to a tractor trailer.
The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 147 and Highway 103 in San Augustine County. The preliminary investigation indicates at around 7:30 a.m. a Peterbilt tractor trailer, driven by William Lyons, 54, of San Augustine, was westbound on Highway 103. Pierson, who was in a marked patrol unit, was northbound on Highway 147. He failed to yield and hit the trailer, the sheriff's office said.
Lyons was not injured.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.