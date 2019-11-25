SHREVEPORT, La. - A local rescue shelter plans on feeding 1,300 people Thanksgiving Day, but they can't do it alone.
The Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission is looking for extra volunteers to deliver food Thursday morning.
A thousand meals will be delivered throughout the community and 300 will be served in house. If you can't help deliver, there are other ways to get involved without interrupting your own Thanksgiving plans.
The mission also needs dinner rolls, preferably the kind that pull apart and are already baked.
They're also asking for desserts, homemade or store bought.
"This is one of our favorite times of year. It's definitely our biggest outreach,” said director of development Sarah Ardis. For us, it goes back to the original story of neighbor helping neighbor. If you've got grandma's secret recipe, now is the time to share it with somebody!"
The rescue mission still needs around 50 drivers. If you're interested, Ardis says to show up about 9 o'clock Thanksgiving morning. They'll load the meals in your car and give you directions.
The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana could also use extra drivers from 11 a.m. until 1:00 P.M. and others to work the afternoon shift from noon until 3:30 P.M. Call (318) 424-3200 ex.23 to sign up by Tuesday or Wednesday.