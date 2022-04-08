BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Sheriff’s Office got a major donation Monday from an area partner that will help stock the shelves of its food pantry for this calendar year.
Brookshire’s Grocery Store and Bossier Parish Schools donated more than 3,000 canned good items to Sheriff’s Office that will go to help stock the shelves for Operation Blessing. The canned goods will go to feed the senior citizens and those in need of assistance with food throughout Bossier Parish.
Leo Stevenson, Brookshire Grocery Company District Vice-President for the Shreveport/Bossier area said this is the best way to give back to the community because everyone needs to eat. Capt. Doug Lauter, Commander of the Viking Drive substation said this donation will help run Operation Blessing for the rest of the year.
Operation Blessing was developed in 1998. The program operates year-round. It is staffed by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Posse and Auxiliary volunteers. The food bank is a nonprofit corporation that operates without tax dollars. Its cost is underwritten by area businesses and private citizens who share our conviction that we are to help those who can’t help themselves.
Operation Blessing continues to assist the needy and elderly year-round in the area. The food bank operates each Wednesday from 9 a.m.-noon at 1518 Cox St., Bossier City (formerly Charlotte Ann Mitchell Educational Center). For more information, or to apply call (318) 965-3500.