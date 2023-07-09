SHREVEPORT, La. - Shepherdnsheep Theatrical Ministry is celebrating 24 years evangelizing throughout northwest Louisiana.
They'll be setting up a tent to serve as a "mobile revival" in high crime areas.
The hope is to decrease violence in Shreveport by hosting spiritual healing and education in the most crime stricken areas of town.
The blessing and dedication of the tent was held Sunday, July 9th at Mt. Paran Missionary Baptist Church.
This community mobile tent is reportedly the first of it's kind in Louisiana.
With the mass shooting on the 4th of July, founder Inolia Johnson says that this tragedy was a sign from God for their ministries to help heal the city.
Johnson said at the dedication ceremony, "There's so much crime, there's so much hurt, so we need healing. The vision came to me in March so we paid for the tent in June, and we were gonna spread it around, and then this (the 4th of July mass shooting) happened. So its no coincidence god put us where we need to be. We're gonna do art competitions, all kinds of things for children to become involved in. We will be teaching love, spreading love because that's what it's all about."
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith and Shreveport Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor joined the ceremony and gave impassioned words about the need for strength and prayer.
Shepherdnsheep performed a small play about teens who lost their lives in a shooting, but were not baptized. It reinforced their messaging on saving young people before tragedy strikes.
They're hoping their mobile tent will be a gathering spot for children, teens, and their parents who are looking for guidance amidst a chaotic world.
Shepherdnsheep is asking for volunteers, help from parents, and prayer for their endeavors.
They'll be speaking with city officials to organize more events and bring their words of healing to a violence stricken city.
If you'd like to help, you can call the ministry at 318-347-0234