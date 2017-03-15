METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Authorities have found a fourth body after a shooting at an apartment complex in suburban New Orleans.
Jefferson Parish deputies arrived at the scene after a woman called 911 around 3:30 a.m., saying she had been shot.
They found her wounded and three people dead. Sheriff Newell Normand later said she was in stable condition.
Normand told reporters at the scene in Metairie on Wednesday that investigators discovered an open apartment door and looked inside, finding a fourth body, that of a man believed to be about 50 years old.