SHREVEPORT, La. -- Crime continued to drop in Caddo Parish during 2022, according to annual crime statistics released Tuesday by Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
About the decrease in crime, Prator said, “I am very proud of the brave men and women of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the way they engage with the citizens. This creates an ideal partnership, and the result is that our crime numbers continue to fall.”
Annual year-to-year comparisons continually show decreases every year except for a less than one percent increase in 2007 and no percentage change in 2012 and 2015.
End-of-the-year statistics for 2022 compared to 2021 showed an overall five percent drop in violent crime. There were fewer homicides, rapes, robberies, and domestic abuse batteries. There was a slight increase in simple assaults and aggravated burglaries.
Property crimes overall dropped 13%, largely due to a 26% decrease in burglaries. There was a slight increase in theft from buildings, but thefts in general were lower.
Other crimes, which include intimidation/interference with school operations, decreased 22% over the past year.
Crime statistics for Caddo Parish do not include Shreveport or other incorporated areas of the parish, which have their own police departments.