HOUMA, La. (AP) -- A south Louisiana sheriff says a Texas man has died nearly three weeks after being arrested in a cocaine case and suffering a heart attack.
The Courier reports that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter says 53-year-old Jesus Hinojosa of Brownsville, Texas, was among six Texas residents arrested Feb. 17. He said Hinojosa had a heart attack the same day.
Larpenter said Thursday that Hinojosa died Tuesday.
Larpenter said last month that a federal indictment accused all six of shipping cocaine from Mexico through Texas. He said Terrebonne Narcotics Task Force agents recovered more than 44 pounds of very pure cocaine worth about $750,000, along with two tractor-trailers and a Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Larpenter says the other five men remain in federal custody.