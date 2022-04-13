PLEASANT HILL, La. -- An extensive investigation into illegal drug sales led to the arrests of five people early Wednesay morning in Pleasant Hill, Sabine Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said.
Talk and tips about drug sales in the small south Sabine Parish municipality have been rumored for years, Mitchell said. The sheriff's office's Tactical Narcotics Team agents spent countless hours since late last year building cases against their suspects, he added.
Their investigation resulted in arrest warrants issued by the 11th Judicial District Court for six suspects.
Booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center are:
- Jackie Dykes, 59, of Pleasant Hill, distribution of oxycodone, second or subsequent offenses.
- Johnny Eugene Turner, 34, of Pleasant Hill, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
- Kevin L Youngblood, 34, of Pleasant Hillm four counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
- Forrest Bradford Veuleman, 26, of Pleasant Hill, distribution of methamphetamine.
- James Fuss, 64, of Pleasant Hill, five counts of distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearm while in possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
T.N.T. agents located suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, pills, measuring scale, glass smoking devices and a shotgun inside Fuss’s residence when he was arrested. Savannah Lynn Anderson, 38, of Marthaville, was with Fuss at his home. She was arrested on an unrelated warrant for failure to appear for court and disturbing the peace.
The following person is still wanted:
- Tajarez Jushun White, 29, of Florien, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
No bonds have been set for any of those arrested.