VIVIAN, La. – Three teens have been arrested after a drug deal turned into a shooting resulted in a car crash, Sheriff Steve Prator said Tuesday in a news release.
On Oct. 1, just before 1:20 p.m., Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies responded to a red Toyota that overturned in the 8200 block of Highway 170. Deputies found out the crash was the result of a shooting.
The three teens inside the car -- 19-year-old Madison Emes, 18-year-old Jacob Clarkston and a juvenile -- were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Det. Dennis Williams said the shooting stemmed from a drug deal in Vivian where Zachary Davenport, 19, allegedly sold marijuana to Emes and her friends that day. However, Emes drove off without paying Davenport.
That’s when Davenport chased them with his pick-up truck and started shooting, Williams said. At one point during the chase, Emes was grazed by a bullet and the car she was driving flipped over.
On Oct. 7, Emes and Clarkston were arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, criminal mischief and manufacture and distribution of schedule I. The juvenile in the Toyota was not charged.
Monday, Davenport was arrested at a family member’s residence in Vivian. He booked into Caddo Correctional Center for aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and manufacture and distribution of schedule I.