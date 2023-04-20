SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Byrd High School student for making a threat to harm someone at school.
Shortly after the Thursday morning bell, detectives arrested the student for threating gun violence at school through a social media post. The threat was reported by another student who saw it on Instagram.
During the investigation, detectives were able to determine the identity of the student who posted the message. Contact was made with the juvenile and their mother.
With the parent present, the student admitted to posting the message because of anger toward a teacher, the sheriff's office said.
The juvenile was charged with one count of terrorizing. The student was released to the parent and is suspended from school pending a hearing.