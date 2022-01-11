SHREVEPORT, La. -- Crimes reported to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office dropped 3% in 2021 continuing a steady decline that started over 20 years ago, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said Tuesday in a news release.
Overall, there were 987 crimes in 2021 compared to 1,014 in 2020. Annual year-to-year comparisons have shown decreases every year under Prator’s leadership with the exception of a less than 1% increase in 2007 and no percentage change in 2012 and 2015.
Crime statistics do not include Shreveport or other incorporated areas of the parish, which have their own police departments.
End-of-the-year statistics for 2021 compared to 2020 showed a 14% drop in violent crime from 385 offenses to 333. In the rural areas of the parish, there were fewer rapes, robberies, aggravated burglaries, simple assaults, and domestic abuse batteries. Homicides increased from one to two in 2021.
Property crime increased 7% – from 570 to 609 – largely due to an increase in simple burglaries. There were decreases in thefts overall.
Prator said the sheriff’s office regularly conducts operations targeting specific offenses like burglaries and thefts when they occur, often resulting in arrests. A special detail to prevent armed robberies was organized during the Christmas season.
Other crimes, which include intimidation/interference with school operations, decreased 24% over the past year.
Caddo Sheriff’s deputies responded to 26,185 citizen-initiated calls for service and 7,102 deputy-initiated calls in 2021. They conducted 14,292 business checks, 7,136 residential checks and 46,969 area checks. They also made 796 felony arrests, 1,182 misdemeanor arrests and 114 DWI arrests.
About the decrease in crime, Prator said, “Citizens continue to be more aware and involved with what’s going on in their community.”
An example of citizen involvement is their use of social media, he said, which allows residents to share information about crimes in their neighborhoods.
The sheriff added that Caddo deputies continue to be responsive to citizen needs, whether through citizen surveys or staying ahead of problems with special operations targeting burglaries, robberies and traffic safety.
“We’re doing everything we can to provide a safe place for citizens to live and raise their families,” he said. “We are excited to see this kind of result, which only gives us incentive to keep working harder.”