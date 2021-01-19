SHREVEPORT, La. -- A cheer sponsor at Judson Elementary was arrested for stealing money from school fundraisers, Sheriff Steve Prator said Tuesday in a news release.
Precious Phillips, also known as Precious McClenty, 31, turned herself in Friday on a warrant obtained by Sheriff’s Det. Jeremy Edward. She was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for felony theft.
Phillips is accused of stealing $5,165 from school fundraisers and cheerleader dues between 2018 and 2020.
The Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after being contacted by the Caddo School Board.