SHREVEPORT, La. -- An inmate who has been awaiting trial at Caddo Correctional Center (CCC) for three years was arrested after he attacked deputies – sending one to the hospital -- at the jail for a third time, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release.
Willie Lee Rochelle IV, 25, was charged Sunday with felony battery of a deputy after punching two members of CCC’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), Prator said.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., ERT security deputies were called to CCC’s Segregation Unit to help control Rochelle, who was beating and banging on a cell door. Rochelle punched Dep. Kaylee Fertal and Dep. Brian Riley as they tried to get him to cooperate, Prator said.
After a struggle, Rochelle was eventually handcuffed and taken to the jail’s medical unit for assessment.
Prator said as a result of the attack, Dep. Fertal suffered from cuts and bone fractures. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Prator said the incident is an example of the hostile conditions CPSO deputies have been subjected to as more and more violent criminals remain at CCC due to court delays.
“Three years awaiting trial is ridiculous,” Prator said. “If we expect to curb the violence in Shreveport, then those responsible must be arrested and brought to trial. It is well-established that to deter crime the punishment must be swift and certain. Law enforcement is doing its job by making arrests, but between dismissals and delays there is nothing swift or certain about justice in Caddo Parish.”
The number of inmates awaiting trial at CCC has grown to 1,079 surpassing the total capacity of the jail which was designed to house 1,070 inmates. At the same time, the total number of bookings are down compared to previous years.
Rochelle has been in CCC since February 11, 2019, charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He also has charges of attempted armed robbery and second-degree battery stemming from 2017 for which he has never been tried. He has been in and out of jail for previous felonies since 2014, according to information provided by Prator.
This is the third incident of Rochelle attacking and injuring deputies. He has been charged with felony battery of the deputies on each occasion.