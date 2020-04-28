SHREVEPORT, La. - A 28-year-old Shreveport man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges after he rear-ended a deputy sheriff's patrol unit.
Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release the accident happen on Texas Street and Spring Street around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Prator said Deputy Steve Viola was stopped when he was hit by an SUV driven by Jamarion Young.
He said deputies investigating the crash detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from Young's vehicle and saw an assault rifle laying in the back floorboard.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the AR-15 rifle as well as a .380 pistol with a 30 round magazine, marijuana, Xanax, Ecstacy pills and several grams of an unidentified substance. Deputies also seized $467 in cash.
Young was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute drugs, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of illegally carrying a firearm while possessing a control dangerous substance.