SHREVEPORT, La -- Fight violent crime by fighting blight. That's one of the recommendations from Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator for the city of Shreveport.
Prator says that was a tool his administration used when he was SPD Chief.
"That's what we did when the homicide rate went up back in the 90's. That's one of the first things we did was work with code enforcement, have operations, directed patrol, and we would clean up neighborhoods. And I don't mean clean up street corner drug sales. We would clean up by having houses torn down," Prator says.
"These absentee landlords are not being held accountable at all," the sheriff says of the rundown, abandoned homes around town.
Prator explained that violent criminals are attracted to blighted areas.
"You feel comfortable if you don't think that anybody's watching you. If you think the people have pride in the neighborhood, you're not going to feel comfortable doing it," Prator said.
"Just take a map of the violence and the map of the blight in Shreveport and you overlay them and you'll find that it's well accepted," Prator added of his belief.
We looked at maps provided by the SPD for violent crime this year. They show aggravated assaults -- which include shootings and assaults with weapons -- have mostly been reported in west Shreveport this year. Other high numbers are in Cedar Grove, Allendale and Highland.
Another map indicating where homicides and manslaughter have happened this year shows they are mostly in west Shreveport.
A large group of them are inside a triangle bordered roughly by I-20, I-49 and Hollywood Avenue.
As for blight, there's no map readily available. But the director of the city's Property Standards office says there are problems throughout most of the city. Terrence Green says it includes the two council districts in west Shreveport, as well as the north and central areas of town.
The city also provided us a list of about 400 properties -- mostly homes -- that are to be demolished. Green says the city has budgeted enough money to level those properties. But there's a backlog of cases to work through the city's new environmental court system.
The system is designed to speedup the process for property owners to comply with city codes, or else face fines or forfeiture of the property. Environmental Court meets twice a month.
Prator's plea to fight blight is part of his 11-point plan to tackle violent crime in Shreveport, which he released last week. Click here for our coverage of that.