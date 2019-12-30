LONGVIEW, Texas - The Gregg County Sheriff's Office says the inmate who escaped from the county jail was missing days before it was discovered he was not in his cell.
According to the sheriff's office, Jace Martin Laws escaped from jail on the evening of Dec. 23. He was found to be missing on Dec. 26.
Laws, 34, escaped the jail by carving out portions of a brick wall, gaining access to the building infrastructure, and making his way out of courthouse.
He was recaptured Friday morning in Gladewater near Laws Collision Repair, a shop owned by his family.
"Obviously, he had some help getting around. We do know that. We have identified some methods in which he traveled," said Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano. "As you know, we were following his steps yesterday 50-60 miles from here in Marion County, and he was able to get back here."
According to the sheriff, it is believed that Laws had help after escaping from the jail. His head appeared shaven and he was said to be wearing different clothing.
He was arraigned in Smith County Friday afternoon before being returned to the Gregg County.
"He’s already been sentenced on his assault on a public servant charges. He has a combined 70 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He had two other charges pending which included an evading detention and a burglary. He’s now been charged with escape which is enhance able. We have discussed how we proceed from here regarding a grand jury indictment for escape and then, a subsequent trial related to that.”