A Homer woman was arrested for identity theft for using a friend's personal information to purchase a vehicle, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
Brittany Jones, 28, is accused of obtaining a Chevy Tahoe in the victim’s name in June 2016. The victim learned of the activity when the credit company called him about being late on his car payments. The loss in the case was $43,713.
Caddo Sheriff's Detective Jeremy Edward obtained an arrest warrant for Jones, and on April 6, she was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.