UPDATE posted Tuesday, June 23:
MINDEN, La. -- After further investigation, Sheriff Gary Sexton said he now believes there was only one person involved in the Friday night shooting death of a Springhill man whose body was found alongside a rural road just outside of Springhill.
Sexton said Logan Harmon Smith, 21, of Taylor, Ark., is booked into the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Anthony John Bruns, 37.
Investigators spent the weekend and through Monday tracking down other information on the case and the possibility of another suspect. But all of their leads point to Smith, he said.
"Everything he told us matches to the T," Sexton said of the confession he said Smith provided in connection with Bruns' death.
However, Smith has still not provided a motive for the shooting, Sexton said.
Bruns was found around 7 p.m. Friday on the side of Percy Burns Road. Sexton said Bruns was shot once apparently while he was walking down the road.
ORIGINAL STORY posted Monday, June 22:
