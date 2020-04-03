SHREVEPORT, La. – The often plain-spoken Sheriff Steve Prator was just that during a Friday press conference where he and others gave an update on COVID-19 response and impacts.
But before that, Mayor Adrian Perkins said the city has experienced a loss to the coronavirus. An employee of the Public Works Department has died, said Perkins, who did not identify the person by name.
In addition, the city has five police officers who have tested positive and one firefighter. Sixteen firefighters exposed Wednesday to a COVID-19 positive patient are in quarantine, and their station, Station No. 4, has been closed as the crews who are not affected relocated to other stations for 72 hours, Perkins said.
The coronavirus also has hit the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ten deputies have tested positive and tests are pending on others. Twenty-five are isolated at home, Prator said.
His department is working short-handed, but deputies are continuing to keep up with the necessary calls. They’ve seen an uptick in domestic violence cases.
“While you have people at home you still have to continue to do what you normally do but with fewer folks,” Prator said. “Rest assured, we’re going to be there. But it’s not that dire where we’re talking about the last man standing.”
He saved his most colorful comments for the “knotheads” who are not following the governor’s stay-at-home order and continuing to frequent businesses. Discussions have taken place with assorted business owners about whether they are essential or not, meaning which ones should or should not be open.
While some have complied and adjusted, others have not, he said.
“We cannot enforce our way out of this thing but we are there to take actions if we need to,” Prator, who gave an example of an unidentified “large department store” where the parking lot on one recent night “looked like Black Friday before Christmas.”
“It’s frightening the lack of responsibility some people were showing,” he said. “I can explain it to them, but I can’t make them understand it.”
But it’s the “knotheads” who are doing what they want that make the situation “ridicules,” he said. “I ain’t playing now. This is a serious situation we’re in. I don’t know what it will take to get into some people’s minds and their heads.”
Police Chief Ben Raymond has talked to management of some big stores, Prator said, and they are stepping up and will start counting customers to limit how many are inside at a given time.
Prator said he, too, sees stores that shouldn’t be open, but he said it will take the consumer to help make a difference. He encouraged those who are concerned to call the store management personally and “bitch at them and tell them they are not helping us at all.”
“Use the power of the consumer” and “remember when this is all over, don’t shop there,” he said. “Just keep your money to yourself. … In other words, don’t reward bad behavior. … You can do a lot with your cell phones and you can do a lot with your wallet.”
Perkins said a majority of citizens and businesses are doing the right thing, but a few bad apples can spoil the whole bunch. The city is fielding a lot of calls about why certain businesses, such as liquor stores or even Academy Sports, are open. The guidance is spelled out in the governor’s order, he said.
Other highlights:
- Prator said he got a call Thursday night from Texas highway officials who said patrol units beginning today will have roadblocks at Highway 1 and Highway 2 going into Texas and every third car will be stopped to find out the where the drivers are going.
That’s in response to the Texas governor’s order earlier this week setting restrictions for Louisiana residents traveling into Texas and requiring those who stay to quarantine for 14 days.
- Prator thanked the district attorney and Caddo judges for working with his office to get non-violent offenders out of the Caddo Correctional Center. No inmates have tested positive among the 900-plus pretrial offenders who are among the total 1,200 inmates housed at CCC.
He estimates about 100 have been released on recognizance bonds; 50 are wearing ankle monitors.
“It is a serious problem when your release prisoners and I assure the public we are not releasing violent people,” Prator said, adding those who are freed are “vetted very carefully.”
- Dr. Martha Whyte again emphasized the only way the community will get through this is to say, “I’m going to do what we need to do. … Please do what’s right and stay at home.”
She also suggested everyone know their baseline temperature to be able to tell when they start running a fever. There are different symptoms for different people.
- Caddo Commission President Mario Chavez said while the parish’s animal services is closed, adoptions and fostering of animals are encouraged and can be done by appointment. Fostering animals may be a good thing for children are staying at home, he said. Animal services offers daily virtual tours of the available animals.