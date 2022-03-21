MANY, La. -- A Sabine Parish man had an extra charge added to his criminal history Monday morning when drugs were found in his possession while being booked into the Sabine Detention Center, Sabine Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said in a news release.
Sabine deputies picked up Richard Corneilus Johnson, 31, of Many on two arrest warrants. During the booking process, correctional deputies reportedly found 8 grams of suspected marijuana in Johnson's possession.
Johnson was also charged with introducing contraband into penal institutions.
Mitchell commended his deputies for thoroughly searching arrestees and inmates to keep illegal contraband from entering the detention center.