SHREVEPORT, La. -- One man is in jail charged with stabbing another man during an argument in north Shreveport, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release.
Caddo patrol deputies were called to the 7800 block of Edelweiss Drive at 7:44 p.m.Tuesday on a stabbing call. According to witnesses, Joseph Ponseigo Jr., 26, and Anthony Digrazia, 27, were arguing about a woman while standing outside Ponseigo’s residence and Digrazia stabbed Ponseigo with a knife in the right side of his torso, the sheriff said.
Ponseigo received a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health by Caddo Fire District 1.
Digrazia left but was later found at a relative’s house in the 6600 block of Tammany Drive.
CPSO Det. Matt Purgerson charged Digrazia with one count of aggravated second-degree battery.