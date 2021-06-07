SHREVEPORT, La -- Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator has a list of recommendations on how to fight deadly violence in the area. He wrote an 11-point statement.
Prator says it's time to get serious.
"When COVID-19 began spreading, we had this all out effort for a vaccine. Why can't we put that kind of effort into this? Where's the crime vaccine?" Prator told KTBS.
Prator's written recommendations start with his own area of expertise -- law enforcement -- but adds ten others.
"We must collect more evidence and write better reports. We must understand most people support us but there are valid reasons some don’t. We need to be a positive presence in the community. We must be aggressive, yet compassionate. We must work together, and we must work smarter," Prator wrote in part.
Prator also had recommendations -- and criticism -- to everyone from city and parish governments, to prosecutors and judges, and on up to the governor and state legislature. He's most critical of reforms under the Justice Reinvestment Act of 2017.
Prator says it reduced sentences and allowed for the early release of many violent offenders, as well as people charged with illegal gun possession. He says there are cases where they have reoffended -- sometimes with deadly results.
So Prator is calling for an independent review to fix the problems.
"We need an impartial and critical study of the effects of the act, the cost savings, and the repercussions of the early release of violent felons. Once this impartial review is completed, we need legislation to fix the problems," Prator wrote.
The sheriff says he was told that the Justice Reinvestment Act could be revised if problems developed. But it hasn't happened.
"I've been down there (to the legislature) two years in a row trying to get it tweaked to where felons in possession of a firearm -- somebody that's a felon that's carrying a gun -- that they have to serve their entire sentence," the frustrated sheriff said.
"(Violent offenders) get out. They immediately get a gun. And then they get caught. Well, that's the kind of person that's going to hurt someone else. And now they have a gun. Justice Reinvestment cut the sentence by one half of one of those kind of people that has a gun. Cut it from 10 years to 5 years," Prator continued.
He adds that convicts typically serve only 35 percent of those reduced sentences.
Prator also puts some blame on the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office. He wrote, "Often violent criminals have a history of illegally possessing guns, but the charges were dismissed or reduced. This practice must stop."
He says he's spoken with District Attorney James Stewart and sent him letters on the subject. But he's unsure about any results.
He's also critical of the Caddo Parish Commission for not expanding the juvenile detention center. That's even after 17-year-old violent offenders were sent to the juvie system starting last July. The Caddo juvenile lockup was already at capacity with its 24 beds.
The sheriff wrote, "The Caddo Parish Commission must do their part and provide more housing for violent juvenile offenders. There simply are no cells to hold violent juvenile offenders and they are released back into the community."
But Caddo Parish Commission President Lyndon Johnson told KTBS that the juvenile detention center does not need to expand.
"We have the Caddo Correctional Center. If there are cells over there and there's any area we can utilize for (violent juvenile offenders), why spend all that money to build new pods?" Johnson said.
Johnson says juveniles could be housed at CCC as long as they're separated from adult inmates.
We also asked for reaction from District Attorney James Stewart and the office of Governor John Bel Edwards. But we had not heard back as of the time this story was published.
Prator hopes his statement about how to fight violent crime opens the eyes of elected officials and the people who vote them in.
