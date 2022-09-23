SHREVEPORT, La. -- A thief caught in the act on surveillance video highlights the importance of a quality security camera system, says Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.
His office shared security cam video from H & W Marine on Greenwood Road, just west of Shreveport, from one night in late July. Their security system, with motion activated sensors, is monitored by Guardian Alarm. It alerted an employee at Guardian to a man who snuck onto the property.
The Guardian employee talked to a dispatcher in real time to get a deputy to the scene. CPSO says the man trying to steal an ATV was arrested.
"If you have video of some fool stealing your four-wheeler, case closed," says Sheriff Prator.
Not only can crime be stopped, it can make it easy to put the defendant away, according to Prator.
"They're gonna look at that (video) and they're going to be more apt to go ahead and plead guilty. It's going to be a lot neater case. We can put a bow on it. Surveillance video is just imperative these days," the sheriff said.
The attempted theft at H & W Marine came amid a sharp rise in business burglaries in Shreveport. Statistics show there were 39 in July, which is the latest month that statistics are available from Shreveport Police. That's compared to 21 business burglaries in July last year. That's an 86 percent jump.
Year to date, business burglaries are only up slightly -- just one percent -- with a total of 728 through July this year.
When it comes to theft from business, stats show there were 23 in July this year, which is the same as in July, 2021. But through July this year, they're up 20 percent, with 182, compared to 152 through the same time last year.