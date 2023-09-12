SHREVEPORT, La.-- Sheriff’s Safety Town is now open for teaching second graders the importance of safety, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
First Baptist Church School students were the first to arrive at Safety Town to participate in the interactive safety program. The program uses a hands-on environment to teach children more than 10 safety practices like seatbelt and vehicle safety, stranger danger, fire safety, and gun safety.
Uniformed Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies, along with law enforcement officers from the Shreveport Police Department, Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, and Louisiana State Police, assist students with safety lessons inside the educational buildings and outside in the child-sized town featuring small buildings, working traffic lights, and crosswalks.
Safety Town is visited yearly by students from public, private, and home schools in Caddo, Bossier, Red River, DeSoto, Bienville, Webster, and Claiborne parishes. Over 75,000 students have attended since the facility opened in 2008. Sheriff's Safety Town is located at 8910 Jewella Avenue in Shreveport.