Imagine calling 9-1-1 and waiting an extra 10 to 20 minutes for help to arrive.
That has been an everyday occurrence in a Northwest Louisiana parish. Long-overdue bridge projects have been to blame.
For nearly four years, the people of Bienville Parish have been forced to go miles out of their way, to get from one side of the parish to the other, or even to get to the interstate. A closed road that cuts through the middle of the parish has been the reason. And for four years, they've been wondering what the hold-up has been.
It's an inconvenience for them. For the sheriff, long-running bridge reconstruction has jeopardized the safety of his citizens.
It's safe to say nobody knows their way around Bienville Parish better than John Ballance. He's been sheriff for 17 years. Even Ballance is stuck when it comes to getting around the roadblocks that have plagued him and his 14,000 neighbors for years. The parish’s top law man has focused as much on fighting the department of transportation as he has, fighting crime
"I was talking to our representatives on a daily basis,” says the Ballance, “trying to get that finished down there."
He’s talking about a stretch of state Highway 516 at Madden Mill Creek and Black Lake Bayou. Nearly four years ago, Louisiana Department of Transportation started a bridge reconstruction project. It’s tentative time line - about a year and a half.
The job - replacing three of the four bridges along a two-mile stretch of Highway 516. That closed down the primary east-west corridor through the middle of the parish, and forced residents to go around, as far as 20 miles.
"Anywhere you go around here, it's the long way around," one resident told KTBS.
"It has been an inconvenience, big-time," said another.
DOTD said bad weather was to blame. The sheriff said that was bad information.
"Believe me, we got the run-around from the state.” The sheriff said. “It was pathetic."
This time, DOTD is revealing what may have been the problem all along - shortage of crews staying on the job.
"Bridge crews are few and far between,” DOTD spokesperson Erin Buchanan said. “They're kind of an elite group, and so sometimes if they can get to a large project and then get back to another one and finish it, sometimes, that's what happens."
Transportation officials say they can sue the contractor for slow work, but that would add to the cost. So the bridges of Bienville Parish re-opened at the beginning of March without any fanfare. Then, two days later, another one closed - the bridge over Brushy Creek. It needs work.
"We're waiting until we could get 516 open, so that then we could commence maintenance work on La. 154," Buchanan said.
Now, drivers and emergency services alike have to take a new detour. This one, 12 miles.
"The thing that we're concerned about is getting to the citizens and making sure that they get the help they need, and get them to the hospital,” the sheriff said.
"Hopefully, this little closure we have now won't be but a couple of weeks and we'll be back in business."
The DOTD has projected three weeks for the project. Two recent storms may have stopped the work for a while, but Buchanan says any delay shouldn't be longer than a day or two.
For his part, the sheriff says he'll keep his fingers crossed and his deputies on alert, until the bridges of Bienville are all open again.