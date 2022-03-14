SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man surrendered to Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies Friday in connection with an investigation of inappropriate contact with a juvenile.
A news release from Sheriff Steve Prator's office says Felton Beaner Sr., 64, is a deacon. It does not say which church he serves in.
Beaner's arrest stems from a complaint filed Feb. 14 about a sexual assault of a juvenile. Beaner is accused of repeatedly touching the alleged victim over an extended period of time.
Beaner was booked into Caddo Correctional Center Friday on one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.
Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call Det. Ray Saunders at (318) 422-9287.