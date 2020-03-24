SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies have arrested a Shreveport man in connection with a March 7 shooting on Calderwood Drive, Sheriff Steve Prator said Tuesday in a news release.
Brian Alexander Wilcott, 33, was arrested on Friday after sheriff's Det. Jeremy Prudhome obtained a warrant for his arrest. Wilcott was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery. Bond was set at $500,000.
Brian Wilcott is the brother of the victim, Byron Wilcott, who originally told authorities he didn't know who shot him as he stood in his doorway at 4214 Calderwood around 6:30 a.m.
Prudhome's investigation determined Brian Wilcott shot his brother multiple times inside the home during a domestic argument that started because the victim was talking too loudly, Prator said.