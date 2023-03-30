SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Southwood High School student for threatening to kill a coach, Sheriff Steve Prator said.
Prator said Caleb Morris, 19, and his coach got into an argument after Morris was asked to stop vaping at school. Morris told his coach, "I'm going to kill you," after leaving the gym.
The teacher told Caddo sheriff's SRO Calvin Williams what happened and Williams spotted the student in the parking lot. He searched Morris and found a fully loaded gun in his backpack.
Morris was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of terrorizing, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon in a gun-free zone.
“I am extremely proud of the quick and decisive action Deputy Williams took,” said Prator. “I truly believe that he saved both faculty and possibly students from death or serious bodily harm today.”
Caddo Parish Public Schools released a statement regarding the incident to also express their gratitude for the quickness in response of both the teacher and SRO.
"We will continue working alongside the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to ensure that we always provide a safe learning environment for our students," CPPS said.
Caddo sheriff's detectives are continuing investigation.