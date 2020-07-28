SHREVEPORT, La. -- A burglary suspect under investigation by several local law enforcement agencies ended his flight from authorities Monday night with a self-inflicted injury, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Christopher Taylor, 38, cut his neck after he was tracked to the 8200 block of Sophie Lane in Greenwood and apprehended by Caddo Deputy Brock Bonds and K-9 Loki. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he was still being treated Tuesday.
Agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, assisted by Bonds and Loki, were attempting to locate Taylor Monday night to execute a warrant from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. Taylor was wanted for aggravated burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.
Bonds spotted Taylor’s truck at state Highway 169 and Buncombe Road and attempted to stop him. But before Bonds could get out of his patrol car Taylor drove away. After a short pursuit, Taylor got out of his car and ran.
Bonds and Loki found Taylor at a house on Sophie Lane, where he was beating on the door and attempting to get into the residence. That's when Taylor cut himself, Prator said.
Tuesday, investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Tactical Robbery Unit charged Taylor with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling for a home invasion in Shreveport’s Southern Trace neighborhood. Shreveport police said Taylor was identified as the man who broke into a home in the 11000 block of Seville Quarters and went into a bedroom.
The woman told police she heard a strange noise while in bed and went to check it out and found a man standing in another bedroom. Taylor allegedly charged at the woman, but she made it to the front door and noticed he wasn't behind her.
Taylor ran from the house but took multiple pieces of jewelry and cash with him, police said.
Taylor has been charged with multiple offenses by Shreveport police in the past, including aggravated burglary, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple burglary and theft.
The Caddo Sheriff’s Office charged Taylor with aggravated flight and resisting arrest.