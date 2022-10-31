SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office hosted their annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31. Sheriff's Safety Town partnered with the Shreveport Police Department and other local first responders to provide a secure, family-friendly environment for children to enjoy.
Participating agencies include:
- Shreveport Fire Department
- Louisiana State Police - Troop G
- Barksdale Air Force Base
- Centenary College of Louisiana
- Shreveport Marshal's Office
- Louisiana National Guard
- National Guard
- U.S. Army Recruiting Company Shreveport
- Louisiana Department of Corrections
With hundreds of trick-or-treaters that showed up and tons of candy to go around, parents and little ones were able to enjoy spooky, safe Halloween fun for another year.