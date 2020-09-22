SHONGALOO, La. — A gunshot wound to the chest and 26-year-old, 170-pound Nicholas Roath lay slain at a residence in the 2700 block of Rodney Martin Road in Shongaloo roughly five weeks ago.
There has been no arrest although the alleged shooter has been identified.
The circumstances surrounding Roath’s death from law enforcement remain a mystery as Louisiana State Police remain tight-lipped with their ongoing investigation. And that leaves Roath's parents, Greg and Kelly Roath, frustrated in the midst of their grief.
“Our life has been turned upside down and we have no answers. We cannot even grieve (our child) because we do not know what happened to him on that night,” the couple told KTBS.
“Why is it that the shooter and the shooter’s family can know what happened to our son and a mother and father cannot know? Everyone involved in Nick’s murder is still free and no one has been charged with anything,” the Roaths added.
More than a month later there have been no charges filed against the alleged shooter, who the Roath’s have identified as James Rowland Jr. — the son of a Webster Parish sheriff’s deputy.
Webster Sheriff Jason Parker previously told KTBS Webster Parish authorities responded to the incident around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14 and discovered the body of a white male with gunshot trauma at a residence on Rodney Martin Road in Shongaloo. Parker immediately requested that state police conduct the investigation due to a conflict of interest — the fact that the case involved the child of a Webster deputy.
The Roaths allege their son was fatally shot by his girlfriend’s brother who was armed with a shotgun.
“There have been no answers for us, nor have there been any arrests,” Greg and Kelly Roath said.
KTBS reached out to Kaity Rowland, who was reportedly present when the shooting occurred. Rowland said she “would not like to share anything.”
Greg and Kelly Roath said they learned of Nick Roath’s death “through a rumor” – not official notification from authorities.
“Once authorities finally did reach out to us to confirm our worst fears, we were told that there was an immediate conflict of interest and that the suspects and accomplices’ stories were not adding up,” the Roaths said.
“Another difficult and unanswered question — why did our son lay on a porch for over six hours? No life saving measures were taken according to local EMS who worked the scene. Let me be clear, he lay dead on a porch for hours. While he laid on that porch the alleged shooter’s father was notified and he responded to the scene; many others were also notified of my son’s death. We were not immediately notified,” the couple alleges.
State Police said once their investigation is complete, their findings will be turned over to the Webster Parish District Attorney’s Office for review. A Troop G spokesman said the investigation has been hampered lately because the investigators have worked special assignments related to recent hurricane activity.
The Roaths realize the hurricane recovery effort is important; however, so is their son, they said, adding, “ … at least one LSP should have been here continuing the investigation.”
According to an autopsy report provided by the Roaths, Nick Roath suffered a single shotgun wound to the right upper chest. The exit wound — right mid back. The trajectory of the bullet — front to back and downward. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
State police confirmed in August that the altercation involved two males and a female. What sparked a fatal incident has not been released.
Friends and family of Nick Roath in the tightknit community of Shongaloo have ramped up interest in the case in recent days, taking their criticism and concerns to social media.
“Nick was my baby and his father’s best friend. Nick had a daughter named Rachel Kate with the alleged shooter’s sister, Kaity Rowland,” Kelly Roath said. “Rachel Kate is the only piece of Nick that we have left.”
“Nick was our son. Nick was Rachel Kate’s father. Nick deserves justice. Please help us fight for justice for Nick,” said the Roaths.
A Facebook group labeled “Justice for Nick Roath” has ignited in the community, the couple said, with upwards of 20,000 people visiting the page.