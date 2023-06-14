SHONGALOO, La. -- A Shongaloo man died early Wednesday morning in a fire after his house appears to have been struck by lightning.
The state fire marshal's office said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Hill Top Road. The victim was found dead in a bedroom.
His identity is pending confirmation and autopsy; however, he's expected to be the 73-year-old homeowner.
Two cats also died in the fire.
An assessment of the scene that also included viewing nearby surveillance video indicates lightning from overnight storms contributed to the fire, fire marshal deputies said.
Deputies were unable to locate any working smoke alarms in this home.