SHREVEPORT, La.-- The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce held its third annual sporting clay tournament Saturday morning.
It is called 'Shoot Happens' and it was held at the Shreveport Gun Club.
Twelve teams participated in the event. They included a group of U.S. Army recruiters as well as the FFA Trap Team form Elysian Fields High School.
There were also families making a day of it at the range.
“We are delighted to be the title sponsor for Shoot Happens, for the second straight year” stated Mudd and Holland Consulting Foresters Tim Holland. “Shoot Happens is a great way for us to have some fun, network with colleagues and friends and support the Chamber. It’s a terrific event.”
Team winners included: first place Rich Githens team; second place Bennett Superstars; third place Community Bank of LA.
Individual winners included: Top scoring female Deanna Johnson; top scoring male Seth Harper; top scoring female youth Ally Prothro; top scoring male youth Connor Landreneaux.
"Each year this event gets better, with more teams and more sponsors creating a great time for everyone,” stated Timothy Magner, Greater Shreveport Chamber president. “We appreciate all of our sponsors and teams for coming out today and making this such a fun time.”