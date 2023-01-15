SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday marked the end of the qualifying rounds of the Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou Tournament, hosted by the Red River Bowmen Archery Club.
There were many clubs that registered to compete in the event. KTBS spoke to the representative of Hoot & Holler who was at the tournament.
"There's four clubs in north Louisiana, plus one in north Arina, Arkansas. and there's I think four or five from south Louisiana that are also participating in the league shoot. Hoot & Holler representative, Scott O'Donohue said.
The tournament also had a lot of hopefuls that are representing outs of Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas and even Oklahoma, who want a chance to get into the championship round, and represent their club that will be held at Louisiana Downs. Scott O'Donohue will be hosting the finals.
The championship will be held on January 21st and 22nd on for anyone who wants to attend.