SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to a shooting at 11:15 p.m. Friday where a man was shot and killed in the 3200 block of west Bert Kouns and Dean Road.
This incident happened in the 71118 zip code. This is the 50th homicide in Shreveport this year so far, exceeding the number of homicides in Shreveport for all of 2022. Last year's total homicide count in the city was 49.
Officials arrived to SpringRidge Apartments where Xamien Davis, 39, was shot in the head. He was transported to Ochsner LSU where he died Saturday afternoon.
Investigation is on-going.