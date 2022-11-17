CONVERSE, La. - Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports a 66-year-old Converse man was shot while hunting Wednesday.
Mitchell said Wendell George was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun while hunting on his property. The rounds did not penetrate George’s skin, and he did not require medical attention.
It is unknown who shot at George and a search of the area was conducted.
This investigation is ongoing by the sheriff’s office and Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.
If anyone has any information, contact Detective Gentry at 318-590-9475 or submit a tip on the SPSO app.